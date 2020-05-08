Flathead National Forest sees 12 proposals in 13 days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On behalf of the North Fork Preservation Association, and seemingly more than a few North Fork residents, our comments on the recently proposed special use permits for recreational events and guiding have been submitted to U.S. Forest Service officials by the scant May 1 deadline.

The NFPA works to protect the watershed, wilderness and wildlife in the North Fork Valley. As demonstrated through our work in the Whitefish Range Partnership, we believe the enjoyment of public lands should consist of a diverse group of users. And, while we empathize with the many small businesses in the Flathead and beyond who are sure to face trying economic times in 2020, we are deeply concerned by the lack of information provided in these proposals as well as the lean opportunity given for the public to comment.

In a time when popularity is growing among individual “through” hikers and bikers, combined with local recreationalists and accommodating the of overflow tourists from “full” entities like Glacier National Park, the arteries of the Whitefish Range are already pumping non-commercial users through them at an obese rate. Adding commercial users will undoubtedly increase the possibility of human-bear conflicts and put more pressure on minimal infrastructure, which wasn’t addressed in the majority of the 12 proposals.