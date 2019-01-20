Desperate families and people seeking a better life have been coming to America since before the Mayflower arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
They are still coming because they can get jobs, many of which are not appealing to citizens for various reasons. Many employers want cheap labor and immigrants often fill these positions. If jobs were not available to them, many would not come.
In all this talk of the "crisis" at the southern border, no one is talking about enforcing hiring checks! If citizenship or legal work permits were required before an employer could hire workers, much of this problem would be solved.
But the truth is, we like cheap labor. Many people hire undocumented domestic help. Agricultural industries depend on it, as do manufacturers and restaurants, janitorial companies, elder care businesses, etc. Overstaying visas is more of a problem than those crossing the borders. These people, for the most part, have jobs.
If Donald Trump really cared about the immigrant problem he would go after employers and not be demanding his wall monument as the answer, but it's so much easier pointing out the "bad hombres" coming by the thousands across our "unprotected" border. (Forget about the Canadian one. No problem there!)
Mari von Hoffmann,
Missoula