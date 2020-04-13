Focus fight on virus, not leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our country faces a surreal crisis, more directly and dangerously affecting us than World War II. During a crisis, it's essential that those affected pull together and drop petty squabbling and second-guessing their leaders.

We united successfully for WWII and after 9/11. But too many have forgotten that concept and continue to take cheap shots at our medical and political leadership. Disagreement with policies and procedures established by those in charge always remains acceptable. But this is assuredly not the time for continual personal attacks against them.

If we are to get through this COVID-19 crisis with minimal damage to our human and economic lives we must pull together — not tear each other down because of personal vitriol and hatred.

Donald Trump is our duly elected president (a fact, despite some naysayers) and we need to be supportive and stop the personal attacks against him and others. We don’t have to agree with everything they do but resorting to personal attacks weakens us and serves absolutely no beneficial purpose.

November will be the time to silently express our personal feelings with the privacy of voting. Meanwhile, let’s unite and concentrate efforts toward attacking the virus, not the people in charge.