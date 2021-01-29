Focus on decreasing firearm deaths

After reading Gary Marbut's response to the Missoulian chokecherries from Jan. 15, it's clear the only fear-mongering about guns in Montana is that the right to bear arms is under attack.

House Bill 102 makes it possible to carry in bars, restaurants, government buildings and college campuses. Legislators need to solicit information from real experts, thereby finding out that Montana has the nation's third-highest rate of suicide by firearms in youth ages 10-24.

Suicide by firearms makes up 85.7% of gun deaths in Montana. Access to a gun triples the risk of firearm suicide. Ninety percent of firearm suicide attempts are fatal. Attempts using other methods are fatal 4% of the time. The most effective way to decrease gun violence is to promote responsible gun storage and to support existing background checks to decrease easy access. We need to focus on what will actually decrease the rate of firearm deaths in Montana.