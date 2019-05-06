I would have to partially agree with Donna Warren’s (May 3) letter to the editor regarding “Spend on streets, not another hotel.”
While hotel accommodations and auxiliary infrastructure are important to the vibrancy of our downtown, those who work in the retail, food services and other occupations need to be able to come and go as their jobs require. If the available on- and off-street parking continues to shrink to satisfy the needs of additional hotel parking, people who do business on a day-to-day basis will abandon the downtown.
The consequences are pretty evident. Past observation has demonstrated to me that to build additional parking structures — from concept, design, land acquisition and build — would take at minimum three years. I don’t think our downtown can continue to thrive in its current state.
I encourage our city administrators, the mayor and city council to forgo their pet projects of butterfly emporiums, colored bike lanes and connecting walking trails, and address the real-world issues facing our community. No offense to butterflies, bikers or walkers intended.
Michael Boehme,
Missoula