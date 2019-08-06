Yesterday I heard several broadcasters mention that the motives of the Dayton, Ohio, shooter were still being sorted out.
The day before, the shooter in El Paso is clearly a domestic terrorist and his killings and mayhem were racially motivated. I will leave out the obvious impetus to these hate crimes, as we all know the source. Let’s concentrate on the absurdity of trying to pinpoint motives in mostly white young men who are doing the killing.
Billy the Kid was famously a psychopath who was good with a gun. He was a young white boy, like many of the mass shooters today, motivated by whatever. In the past, sheriffs apparently would take guns from the cow punchers and others when they came to town to visit the saloon. Even back then there was commonsense gun control.
We are worried about motives of an immense population of people in the United States, many more than in the Old West. Let’s do some sensible gun control measures and not worry about the thoughts and feelings of a few young white boys who are unhinged for various reasons. Same song, different drum beat.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula