Focus on safety of students, staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As debate continues around the country on whether schools will be able to reopen this fall, there is one thing we should all be able to agree on: any school that does reopen for in-person learning should be focused first and foremost on the safety of its students and staff.

I am appreciative of Governor Bullock’s announcement last week that he is dedicating $75 million to protecting students, teachers and staff at schools that reopen their doors to students this fall. These resources will not only help keep everyone safe, but also help relieve the great burden on local school districts — many of which already struggle to make ends meet.

As a teacher, Governor Bullock’s decision gives me peace of mind that my students will be able to return to the classroom and continue learning, be it in person or virtually.

Governor Bullock has earned overwhelming support from Montana’s teachers and public school advocates because he has always put our students first, and this is just another example. Thank you for putting these funds where they’re needed most, Governor Bullock.

Shirley Azzopardi,

Ronan

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0