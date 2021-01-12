 Skip to main content
Focus should not be on weight loss

I typically enjoy Ari Levaux’s column, but last Wednesday’s entry made me a little sad.

I’m tired of weight loss being portrayed as universally beneficial. Studies show that losing weight doesn’t make you happier, even if you think it will. Additionally, studies show that participating in diet programs increases depressive symptoms, especially in those who lose weight.

As Levaux states that intermittent fasting involves ignoring your hunger, which is exactly what it sounds like. It’s restricting yourself. It creates a paradigm in which those who resist food are stronger or morally superior to those who don’t. This is toxic and contributes to unhealthy relationships with food. Many people don’t need to lose weight! Increasing healthy behaviors, such as getting regular exercise and sleep, or eating more veggies, is beneficial to physical and mental health. Restrictive diets are not. The focus shouldn’t be on changing your appearance, as it clearly is in Levaux’s column.

Don’t start a restrictive diet this January. What about trying to be a better friend, parent or spouse? Start a new hobby or get involved with a charity. There are countless things you can do that are far more productive and meaningful than trying to starve or shrink yourself.

Wren Cilimburg,

Missoula

