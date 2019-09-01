Public mass shootings involve the unsafe use of firearms. Gary Marbut teaches gun safety and wrote a book on gun laws. His recent column (Aug. 20) about public mass shootings complains about media coverage, with a veering anecdote about lightning and his dog. What about his expertise — gun safety?
Distractions and red herring arguments move us farther from solving this problem. We need actionable solutions that are laser focused on gun safety and limiting the misuse of firearms.
Scott Pankratz,
Missoula