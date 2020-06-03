Follow health rules to protect others

Follow health rules to protect others

As I watched the national news over the past couple of weeks, I was reminded of the Darwin Awards. According to the rules posted on the Darwin Awards website, nominees for the award “significantly improve the gene pool by eliminating themselves from the human race in an obviously stupid way.” Furthermore, “they are self-selected examples of the dangers inherent in a lack of common sense,” and represent an “astounding misapplication of judgement.”

I suspect the leading candidate for a 2020 “Darwin Group Award” will be all those people who chose to ignore the advice of medical and public health professionals regarding COVID-19, and instead listened to Donald Trump ― a self-described “very stable genius” who dismisses science and encourages irresponsible behavior by spreading lies, misinformation, and promoting conspiracy theories.

But wait, the Darwin Award rules further state: “the death of innocent bystanders absolutely rules out a Darwin Award.” Unfortunately, the irresponsible behavior of those who ignore the public health recommendations endangers the health and lives of others, thus making them ineligible for a Darwin Award.

I’m hopeful the great majority of Montanans have the courtesy and common sense to protect their family, friends and neighbors by following our public health professionals’ recommendations.

Gary Wolfe,

Missoula

