In recent days, the Missoulian published a column by George Ochenski, and another by Diego Rivas, both describing the idiocy of a bill proposed by Sen/ Tom Richmond, R-Billings, that would allow NorthWestern Energy to buy Colstrip from some un-named seller for one dollar (!) and allow Northwestern to pass on to its customers unlimited expenses to remediate, operate and clean up the facility, possibly many billions of dollars. Amazingly, Richmond’s bill would also exempt the deal from being regulated by the Montana Public Service Commission. Why would anyone propose this insult to the people of Montana?
When Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were digging out the corruption of the Watergate scandal, their secret informant, “Deep Throat,” kept emphasizing, “Follow the money.” Someone should follow the money here too.
Clearly, this proposal doesn’t, and couldn’t, benefit Richmond’s constituent ratepayers. It has no benefits to anyone but NorthWestern — but maybe someone else too. So what could induce anyone to offer this corrupt proposition? Who is getting paid to advance this scam, and by whom?
Montana needs our own equivalents of Woodward and Bernstein now. This could be bigger than the 1997 deregulation debacle.
Bill Boughton,
Missoula