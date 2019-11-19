To the person who stole my blue purse:
You already know a lot about me from that purse. You know that I have four kids and drive a 15-year-old van that needs some work. You know that we recently had an expensive sewer repair and some hefty medical bills. What you might not know are the other ripples your actions have had.
I’ve seen some of the best of Missoula in these ripples. An incredibly kind soul at the Department of Motor Vehicles gave up the appointment she scheduled two months ago so that I could get my license replaced. If not for her, I wouldn’t be able to drive my kids to their activities. I wish I had gotten her name to send a thank you. Her kindness made me cry.
I wish I knew more about you. What in your life put you in this situation where you didn’t feel like you had any option? How can we do a better job to support you and prevent this from happening? I genuinely hope that you will put the money you stole to good use. If you need it for your family, keep it with my blessing. If you are an addict, use it to get help.
It’s rare that we get to see the ripples our actions make, both good and bad, but if everyone makes just a tiny effort to send out a positive ripple today, I’d feel a whole lot better about what I’ve lost.
P.S. Once you take what you need, would you mind leaving my purse in a public place where it can be returned? I could really use those grocery coupons for Thanksgiving and, if you don’t have kids, my son would love his Flying Squirrel pass back. Thanks.
Mary Curry,
Missoula