Follow suggestions to stop COVID-19

Whether we like or dislike each other or cannot stand each other, "we are in this together."

It is essential for all of us that the spread of the COVID-19 virus is prevented and stopped and that businesses and agencies reopen and that our economy gets back on track. When we want these things to happen, we need to follow the suggestions, staying home when we are sick, social distancing, wearing masks in public places and keeping on top of our hygiene, etc. When people refuse to do these things, it will take much longer to get our economy up and running, if we ever do.

When people don't care if they themselves get sick or not, this is their business but they don't have the right to infect other people who do care if they themselves, their loved ones or friends get sick and may even die for this reason.

The "stay at home" orders and what we are having to do has been a nightmare but we can comply and "flatten the curve," or we can make this as hard for ourselves as we choose to make this. I am hoping to get back "on the job," ASAP!

David Cockrell,

Missoula

