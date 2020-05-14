Follow the money to find truth behind hysteria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So now the World Health Organization says the COVID-19 flu is probably here to stay. Well, duh!

But noooo, everyone has to be vaccinated; life cannot go on until that happens.

How many years have we been vaccinating people against the flu? And yet the flu is still with us, and getting stronger each year.

Even those with a basic knowledge of how nature works can figure out that a virus will just keep mutating into a new strain. I mean, really, that is K-12 science class.

So why all the hysteria? Usually it’s as simple as "follow the money." But it’s more than that this time. I will not elaborate, nor do I expect to illuminate the masses. If you want to know the truth and free yourself from the yoke if ignorance, iit is out thre, and it will set you free.

Donald Kenck,

Frenchtown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1