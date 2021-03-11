Follow will of voters, not own self-interest

The Republicans in power at the state level are flexing their muscles in every way possible. I don’t agree with most of what they’re doing, if any, but that’s the result of the last election. I’m not going to rant about it being a “rigged” election because my side didn’t win or anything like that, I’ll just do my best to make sure the next election is different.

The problem I have is how the Republicans are interpreting the will of the people. Fifty seven percent of the voters want adults to be able to use marijuana without fear of criminal prosecution and where any proceeds belong. The Republicans seem to think that they know what is best for the people of Montana.

I have a strong sense that if 57% of the people of Montana voted to criminalize abortion, and then a Democratic administration decided that it knew what was best for Montana’s people and decriminalized all forms of abortion, the Republicans would become unhinged!

Maybe the Republicans in our current government should listen to the people’s will instead of their own self-interest.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

