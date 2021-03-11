 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow will of voters, not own self-interest

Follow will of voters, not own self-interest

{{featured_button_text}}

The Republicans in power at the state level are flexing their muscles in every way possible. I don’t agree with most of what they’re doing, if any, but that’s the result of the last election. I’m not going to rant about it being a “rigged” election because my side didn’t win or anything like that, I’ll just do my best to make sure the next election is different.

The problem I have is how the Republicans are interpreting the will of the people. Fifty seven percent of the voters want adults to be able to use marijuana without fear of criminal prosecution and where any proceeds belong. The Republicans seem to think that they know what is best for the people of Montana.

I have a strong sense that if 57% of the people of Montana voted to criminalize abortion, and then a Democratic administration decided that it knew what was best for Montana’s people and decriminalized all forms of abortion, the Republicans would become unhinged!

Maybe the Republicans in our current government should listen to the people’s will instead of their own self-interest.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
7
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my flag back
Letters

I want my flag back

I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols …

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites
Letters

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites

Insurrection is a burning thing and it makes a fiery ring. America’s empire "has fallen into a burning ring of fire, and the flames go higher …

What is a ranger?
Letters

What is a ranger?

A park ranger is your friend. He is the embodiment of the law in the park. His presence keeps me safe. He enforces the rules and sees to it th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News