If one is born into a family who are strong Republicans or Democrats, it is unlikely they have been taught the philosophies and qualities of the other party. It can be difficult for them to get past their upbringing and challenge the philosophies they were brought up with.
We live in a world of “fake news,” lies, misrepresentations and deceit where it is difficult to determine the “truth.” Lying is now an acceptable form of communication. As long as we are being told what we want to hear, whether accurate or not, it is OK! Our egos will not allow ourselves to admit we are wrong and that our chosen party is no longer working for all Americans.
We have become a nation divided thanks largely to the behavior of our so-called political leaders who are more interested in control than doing what is best for our country.
There are those who want to be in total control and prefer a dictatorship over our current form of government. Through their lies, manipulations and chest-beating, they have created a pool of “followers” who do not even realize they are being used.
Our democracy is at risk of being lost forever.
Vito Quatraro,
Bozeman