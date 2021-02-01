Following rules for safer communities

House Bill 102 is headed to the Senate. It will allow people to carry concealed, lethal weapons into Montana’s university classrooms.

I haven’t seen any justification for this bill, so I’m assuming the argument being made is: individual rights above all, and the right to self-protection. Please correct me if there’s a better reason, because when we come together into communities we’ve often willingly given up individual rights in order to live safely together. Every day we stop for red lights, drive on the correct side of the street. (My husband and I crashed on Interstate 90 when confronted by someone driving east in the westbound lane.) When people don’t follow these rules, it can be dangerous.

So, picture the classroom with 60 students and the sudden gunman. How many brave students pop up brandishing their guns? How many of those have sharpshooter training, training to remain calm in a crisis? Which one(s) heroically take out the gunman? How many innocent bystanders get caught in the crossfire?

Or how about the more likely situation: an armed, mentally unstable, alienated student doesn’t like what the professor or a fellow student is saying. Luckily for me, my university teaching days are over.

Amy Ragsdale,

Missoula

