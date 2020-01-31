Fond memories of Missoula's JCPenney

I was fortunate to be the manager of the JCPenney store in Missoula’s Southgate Mall from 1995 to 1998; three of my 40 years with JCPenney.

James Cash Penney launched JCPenney in 1902. He believed that those who helped produce the profits should share in the profits. He believed people he worked with should be treated as partners, not employees. Penney thought the best business decisions are made by those closest to the customer.

Penney’s principles were still the primary influence at JCPenney while I managed the store in Missoula. We had an energetic team of associates who delighted in earning praise from customers. Sales grew faster than expected, fueled in part by the Grizzlies' first national championship. Our team took pride in excelling, and especially enjoyed doubling the volume of the Bozeman JCPenney store. (Go Griz!)

Customer preferences are always changing. Without leadership that reacts to changes, businesses fail. That’s what is happening now to JCPenney after a remarkable 120 years.

The good news is our American system of business will provide those with vision and leadership chances to create new ways to please customers and thus create new careers.

Lee Boman,

Missoula

