Letter

David Maclay built a bridge. It was not the often-mentioned Maclay Bridge crossing the Bitterroot River near Blue Mountain Road and the Target Range area, but a more subtle one crossing the Bitterroot south of Lolo, connecting property from east and west of the river.

I was 12-14 when I saw David Maclay's bridge suspended over the river! Yes, it was a suspension bridge and the only one built in Montana and built by farm equipment and his tractors, by a man called David Maclay. I crossed it in the 1960s as a child and was impressed by its cables and awesome sway when the farm truck crossed it. It impressed this 14-year-old on a hay bale excursion sent on the east side of the river near the Miller creek drainage.

Long live suspension bridges made by a Montana farmer/rancher having vision. It made my life to use it and write today about it. Clue: it was south of Lolo before the county line road on Maclay property.

Andrew Boydston,

Meridian, Idaho

