Foolish to ignore Trump's failures

I am flabbergasted by Don Bergoust (letter, June 11) and his ability to trust Jesus and Donald Trump, much like saying I love God and Satan.
He has the audacity to challenge Bob Luceno (letter, June 7), who has been an active Christian in this community for decades.
Not wanting to vote for Trump is a matter of serious conscience and only a fool can remain oblivious to his myriad failures. Please, Bergoust, spare us.
Mary Ann Lorette-Rust,
Missoula
