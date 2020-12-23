Football fan likes informative article

I would like to thank The Missoulian and Frank Gogola for his writing that most informative and interesting article (Dec. 18) on Montana Griz football Coach Justin Green and how the University of Montana recruits high school graduates to join our football team.

I have been involved with the sport of football dating back to my days at the University of Colorado in 1953. And, I had the honor to put together the very first professional cheerleading team for The Los Angeles Rams in 1978. And for being the press agent for Deacon Jones, who is in The NFL Football Hall of Fame.

But, I have to admit that I never really knew much about the world of recruiting high school football players until I read this wonderful article. So thanks for further educating this 85-year-old football fan.

David Mirisch,

Superior

