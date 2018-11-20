I just watched a football game played by young men battling hard to win a big one for their schools.
Now, I’m not a football expert, so can someone explain how a team can make a touchdown, the play be essentially over, then all the refs run out onto the field signaling that the other team had called a timeout — thus expunging the touchdown? Exactly when in the course of a play can a timeout be implemented?
I wonder if the winning team can really feel proud of their win. I believe the game was stolen from all the young men on the field.
Marilyn Showalter,
Clinton