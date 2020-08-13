Football is just entertainment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why should unpaid college kids entertain the boosters and goose the local economy in the middle of a pandemic?

Nothing in the mission statement of the University of Montana mandates fielding a football team. Yet the sports writers and a few local businessmen can't stop whining about what a catastrophe the loss of the 2020 fall season will be: "Heartbreaking." "It sucks..." And, of course, lots of emojis.

Sure, players are upset, but maybe this year they can concentrate on their studies and BLM and come to understand that they can resist their exploitation the way that some Pac-12 players are doing. Who knows, a lost season may inspire more of them to pursue a degree that leads to a meaningful contribution to society after their playing days are over.

Football is entertainment, about as necessary as "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." If the merchants are hurting, let's donate some of the $22 million annual budget of the Athletic Department to them.

As for the boosters, I can only advise: get a life. As somebody smarter than me said, "The multi-billion-dollar sports industry doesn't belong in our education system."

And as for the sportswriters; well, they are hopeless.

Russ Dodge,

Bigfork

