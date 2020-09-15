For literacy in Montana, VOTE ARNTZEN!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the founding CEO of Decoding Dyslexia Montana, an international literacy organization, supporting thousands of Montana families, the mother of 2E kids and a creative thinker myself, I was honored to work side by side, in collaboration with; Elsie Arntzen, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Senator Cary Smith and the state legislature, in writing Montana’s first literacy law.

SB-140 “Montana Dyslexia Screening & Intervention Act”, passed into law, with strong bipartisan support on May 1, 2019, requiring Montana schools to follow the science of reading.

Superintendent Arntzen, without ego or agenda dug in, rolled up her sleeves and got to work for Montana's 29,557 struggling readers. Arntzen’s leadership connecting key stakeholders, developing inclusive task forces and showing up at interim and hearing meetings to advocate for kids, will result in better training for teachers and higher literacy for Montana.

One in 5 students, with dyslexic minds, unrelated to intelligence in any way shape or form, unfortunately haven’t received correct instruction. Early intervention (K-2 grade) is critical for children to reach their potential. Disturbingly, teachers are not trained to teach reading as part of their degree. SB-140 requires immediate screening and intervening so children suffer less.