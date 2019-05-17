Teenagers need more sleep than adults, and the first bell for class is ringing before a teenager’s alarm clock should ring. We need our high schools to start later in the morning so that students will be more awake during class. Being more alert for class will help students be able to receive information better, pay attention in class, lead to overall better grades, as well as help them to be emotionally well balanced.
A teenager’s growing and developing body needs a lot of energy, and they stockpile that energy while they get 8-10 hours of sleep each night. Teens' sleep cycles start and end later than an adults' do. The challenge is with the early start time of school, many teenagers aren’t getting the required sleep their bodies need.
We want students to be able to learn and perform well from grades to sports, as well as to be emotionally balanced rather than exhausted. School should start later each day, allowing teenagers to get the sleep their growing bodies need. This will keep Missoula’s youth more emotionally, mentally and physically healthy and ready to take on the academic day.
Bridger Moe,
junior,
Sentinel High School,
Missoula