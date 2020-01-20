I continue to see memes on social media from more conservative Christians implying that an attack is being waged against them, particularly from the political Left. I’m forced to talk about this, as it needs to be discussed and we can’t avoid discussion any longer.
I consider myself left-leaning, most likely a “liberal,” and this is only my opinion.
Realistically, there are 65% of adults (136 million) identifying as Christians with 45% (94 million) belonging to the 45,000 congregations in the U.S., within the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE). There are 40 denominations within the NAE. I do not see endangered Christianity. There are many Christians separate from the NAE.
My view is that with this wide variation in interpretations of a large text written of other times, places and cultures, that truly one can only surmise that it is primarily a human endeavor. But I doubt there is a liberal around who will not lay his or her life on the line for freedom of religion. Many have in past wars.
Most believe in separation of church and state, that is the freedom from religion as well. There, I discussed it.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula