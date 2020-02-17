Forest plan would eliminate elk habitat standards in Big Belts

The forest plan for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest contains standards that guide them when they design projects to assure the natural resources will not be harmed and continue to function properly. Unfortunately, the Middleman timber sale detailed information document proposes to eliminate all standards for elk habitat in the northern Big Belt Mountains about 3 miles northeast of Canyon Ferry Lake.

Page 8 of the Middleman timber sale detailed information document indicates they plan to amend their forest plan to allow them to violate the standards for hiding cover, winter thermal cover, road density and winter range. They cannot maximize their timber harvest volume without these changes.

The Middleman timber sale detailed information document is available online and in hard copy when requested. The deadline for comments is Feb. 21 at midnight. You can email your comments to comments-northern-helena@fs.fed.us.

Dick Artley,

Grangeville, Idaho

