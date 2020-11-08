 Skip to main content
Forest proposal is make-work project

The available evidence indicates the claimed benefits of the Ninemile project will not be realized. (“Ninemile project protects Lolo National Forest, Missoula County,” guest column by Tom Partin, Nov. 5).

There is significant empirical evidence to show that structures won’t burn down during wildfires if they are maintained in accordance to the “defensible space” recommendations of the National Fire Protection Association. These recommendations involve the space only out to 100 feet of the structure. Forest management practices in areas more than 100 feet from a structure offer no significant value in protecting that structure from wildfire.

There is not clear evidence that active forest management leads to healthy, fire-resistant forests. One indictment against active forest management are the findings of one paper that less active forest management leads to less severe wildfires (Bradley, Hanson and DellaSala, “Does increased forest protection correspond to higher fire severity in frequent-fire forests of the western United States?”).

In the end, it appears that the Ninemile project may be little more than a government-sponsored make-work project. Supporting local businesses and their employees is certainly important, but it is quite unlikely that a forest management project like Ninemile is the best way to do that.

Greg Deitrick,

Missoula

