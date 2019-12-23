The U.S. Forest Service got caught abandoning its duty and its public trust responsibility by allowing Midas Gold, Inc., to write the critical biological assessment of the effects of Midas’ proposed gold mine on threatened and endangered species ("Documents: Mining company writing own environmental report," Missoulian, Dec. 13).
Midas spokesperson McKinsey Lyon said it’s normal for a company to write its own biological assessment.
Lyon might just be right. Didn’t the Federal Aviation Administration similarly abandon its duty and its public trust responsibility when it allowed Boeing Corporation to write its own safety reports on Boeing’s 737 Max airplane?
Charles Ray,
McCall, Idaho