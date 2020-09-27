Forest Service not enlightened

While I appreciate much of Jim Burchfield's message (Sept. 20 guest column, "Logging and fires"), unfortunately he misrepresents the U.S. Forest Service as being an enlightened agency. While he recognizes we don’t need drastic approaches to increase logging and skip environmental review (as Senator Daines proposes), he forgets that’s because the Forest Service runs amok without public oversight.
Burchfield is wrong to say that "forest management has become more sensitive to natural processes, and modern treatments have moved away from the heavy hand of clearcuts." That's untrue even on our national forests. The Forest Service still throws money at most fires, to the detriment of forest ecology and with limited effectiveness.
And boy, does the Forest Service still clearcut! On the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho, nearly 4,000 of about 7,000 acres of the Hungry Ridge timber sale will be clearcuts. Scientific research tells us such logging will do nothing to stop destructive fires, while increasing carbon emissions and worsening climate change.
I agree with Burchfield: homeowners must take primary responsibility for building and living in fire-prone forests. So let’s help by ending timber industry subsidies, and instead invest in homeowner assistance for firewise preparation.
Jeff Juel,
Missoula
