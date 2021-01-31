Former employee does not speak for Kimber

Ryan Busse penned a recent column (Jan. 25) to denounce legislation to allow constitutional concealed carry in Montana. He cited his previous career as an employee of Kimber Mfg., Inc. as one of his bona fides.

Let me be clear. Busse does not speak for Kimber Manufacturing and has no association with our firearm business. Put mildly, I consider his opinions in gross error.

At Kimber, we pride ourselves on making handguns and rifles for law-abiding citizens to use for lawful purposes and have stood for the right of law-abiding citizens to freely exercise their Second Amendment rights. The Second Amendment says the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.