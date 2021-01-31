 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former employee does not speak for Kimber

Former employee does not speak for Kimber

{{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Busse penned a recent column (Jan. 25) to denounce legislation to allow constitutional concealed carry in Montana. He cited his previous career as an employee of Kimber Mfg., Inc. as one of his bona fides.

Let me be clear. Busse does not speak for Kimber Manufacturing and has no association with our firearm business. Put mildly, I consider his opinions in gross error.

At Kimber, we pride ourselves on making handguns and rifles for law-abiding citizens to use for lawful purposes and have stood for the right of law-abiding citizens to freely exercise their Second Amendment rights. The Second Amendment says the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Leslie Edelman,

president and

chief executive officer,

Kimber Manufacturing, Inc.,

Yonkers, New York

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polson tax will improve streets
Letters

Polson tax will improve streets

Sen. Greg Hertz (letter, Jan. 20) urges Polson to vote "no" for the proposed "resort tax." He raised valid concerns that the city considered p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News