Former Osprey players are not former Paddleheads

Dear local newspaper, radio and television sports media: Please never refer to Paul Goldschmidt and other former Missoula Osprey players, as former Missoula Paddleheads, as one TV sports reporter did recently. Case in point: Jim Kaat, who pitched for the Missoula Timberjacks in the 1950s, was never identified as playing for the Missoula Osprey? The Osprey franchise years were successful years in Missoula. The Paddleheads have yet to play a game in Missoula, and may never play a game in Missoula. Remember our former Osprey for who they are.