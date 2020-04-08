Fortunate to have Trump as president

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We are very fortunate to have Donald Trump, a natural leader, as our president.

He has been very proactive in his approach to the coronavirus pandemic, beginning with his ban on incoming flights from China within just a few days of the first known corona virus case in the U.S. He has assembled a Coronavirus Task Force of America's experts on communicable diseases and America's top scientists, lead by Vice President Mike Pence. He has enlisted the support of America's leading manufacturers of medical equipment.

President Trump has restored America's position as leader of the free world, instead of "leading from behind" under President Obama. He has rebuilt our military to be the strongest in the world, defeated ISIS in Iraq, and is getting the U.S. out of the never-ending wars in the Middle East that have cost thousands of American lives and devastating injuries to our brave soldiers.

The November election is right around the corner, and we'll have an opportunity to re-elect this great president, who has accomplished all of this and more. Don't sit on the sidelines. Every vote will count

Jay Stanford,

Missoula