Fortunate to learn from UM professors

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of University of Montana Professor Robert Greene.

Dr. Greene was a chairman of the UM History Department and a Russian history scholar. His MOLLI classes at UM were always standing room only and retirees like myself appreciated the wit and wisdom he projected while dispensing knowledge to his students.

Our community is quite fortunate to have had such wonderful instructors like Robert Greene, Professor Harry Fritz and others who donate their time to enlighten our lives. We thank you all very much.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

