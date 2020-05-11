Forum clinched support for Graybill

Forum clinched support for Graybill

Join me in supporting Raph Graybill, Democratic candidate for attorney general.

Earlier this spring, my student group at the law school, the OUTLaws, organized a forum for attorney general candidates. I went to the forum undecided, but left a strong Graybill supporter.

Graybill is Governor Bullock’s chief legal counsel, and brings real courtroom experience to the job of attorney general that other candidates just don’t have. This is crucial. Our attorney general should be the best lawyer our state can get, and Graybill is. He beat the Trump administration in court over dark money. He fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to protect public education, our Montana Constitution and workers’ rights. Graybill is also already fighting to protect our precious public lands.

Most importantly to me personally, Graybill has articulated how the attorney general should serve as a balance on power, and advocate for people who don’t have a voice.

I’ve seen enough of the legal system to know that regular people like us can find ourselves outmatched without a strong advocate. Graybill is the lawyer we need. Please join me in voting for him on June 2.

Marthe VanSickle,

Missoula

