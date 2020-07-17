Foundation of American culture diverse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you, Mr. Fowler (letter July 13), are not Native American, your ancestors probably came to this country and to Montana 100-150 years ago. Native Americans, however, have lived in the Americas for hundreds of years. In a pueblo in New Mexico, for example, Native Americans have lived for over 1,000 years. Black Americans have lived in this country for 400 years — much longer than either of our ancestors.

The “foundation of American culture” is, therefore, much more diverse than our history books ever taught us. If you read about federal housing policy after WWII or research redlining, you will discover there were policies of systemic housing discrimination against Black families which were written into deeds. The Civil Rights Act of 1965 protected minorities and women's civil rights and the Voting Rights Act protected minorities' voting rights — even after their ancestors had lived and built this country for 400 years.

As a woman in her 70s who practiced human rights law for 25 years, it has been difficult to grasp the long discrimination in our nation.

We live in varied cultures and own them all. The current unrest does not "cancel" our history, it prods long-ignored discovery of our true history.

Trishia Peterman,

Missoula

