Foundation of American culture diverse

Foundation of American culture diverse

{{featured_button_text}}

If you, Mr. Fowler (letter July 13), are not Native American, your ancestors probably came to this country and to Montana 100-150 years ago. Native Americans, however, have lived in the Americas for hundreds of years. In a pueblo in New Mexico, for example, Native Americans have lived for over 1,000 years. Black Americans have lived in this country for 400 years — much longer than either of our ancestors.

The “foundation of American culture” is, therefore, much more diverse than our history books ever taught us. If you read about federal housing policy after WWII or research redlining, you will discover there were policies of systemic housing discrimination against Black families which were written into deeds. The Civil Rights Act of 1965 protected minorities and women's civil rights and the Voting Rights Act protected minorities' voting rights — even after their ancestors had lived and built this country for 400 years.

As a woman in her 70s who practiced human rights law for 25 years, it has been difficult to grasp the long discrimination in our nation.

We live in varied cultures and own them all. The current unrest does not "cancel" our history, it prods long-ignored discovery of our true history.

Trishia Peterman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

Morally unfit for public office
Letters

Morally unfit for public office

Heads of state, like Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, who misuse their political office to turn people against maintaining sensible C…

Tough enough to wear masks
Letters

Tough enough to wear masks

Montanans are a hardy lot. If you think wearing a mask is tough, try having your foot stomped on by a horse sometime; or run a hay baler in 90…

Marijuana arrests expose racism
Letters

Marijuana arrests expose racism

In 2006, when John Engen was elected mayor, voters passed a resolution making marijuana possession the lowest priority crime. What did new May…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News