Founders would be disappointed in Trump

In his online letter, Joe Flynn of Belgrade asks: What would the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence think of D.C. today? I'll tell you. They would be disappointed that the losing candidate for president of the United States and his supporters are trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election.

Donald Trump had his opportunity to prove his accusations in court. He failed to do so. He appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, through a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Paxton, to have the results in four states (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia) thrown out due to supposed cheating by the Democrats that the suit acknowledged there was no evidence for. The Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

Now Joe Flynn of Belgrade wants U.S. Sen. Steve Daines to object to the Electoral College vote and "support Donald Trump." And why should Daines do this? It's because Joe Flynn refuses to accept that his candidate lost.

What would the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence think of Joe Flynn? They'd be embarrassed that an American citizen would voice such an anti-democratic desire in a public forum. You should be ashamed, Joe Flynn.