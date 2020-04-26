Four billion dollars needed for democracy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Unfortunately, the right to vote was not explicitly spelled out in the U.S. Constitution. Voting was tightly controlled at that time.

Now we have COVID-19 in our state and in Missoula County. We shouldn’t have to choose between a potentially lethal virus and our right as U.S. citizens to vote and have our vote counted.

Experts have determined that the U.S. Congress needs to provide $4 billion to fully cover all 50 states. Currently only $400 million is allocated. Recently a $2 trillion stimulus was passed for emergency measures of the pandemic. Four billion dollars is two-tenths of a percent of two trillion dollars.

In addition to dividing in all 50 states $4 billion, as some state governments have been actively going after certain voting demographics to limit democracy, adequate public oversight is needed for the dispersal of this money. This must be put into place as a requirement to prevent use of funds to limit voting and democracy.

I was motivated to write this letter from someone on social media. May you also do your part to show your support of democracy in this state and country.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula