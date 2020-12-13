Fox approves of outside interference?

Our attorney general evidently thinks it’s all right for other states to determine the outcome of elections in Montana now.

By joining in the harebrained lawsuit out of Texas to throw out legal ballots in four swing states, he’s establishing his approval for any and all comers to interfere here. If one state can interfere with the election laws of another, then what’s the purpose of the “states' rights” that the Republicans are so fond of promoting? These fools are capable of screwing up a circular firing squad, to mix metaphors.

They actually think Donald Trump wants to stay in office when he just put $200 million bucks in his pocket in a month! I don’t know what you call people like that but I refer to them as sheep wanting to be fleeced.

Over 3,000 people have died from the virus today and the only thing we’ve heard from the president is whining.

Not a peep about how he’s failed to protect the American people, not a bit about feeling the pain of the people’s loss of loved ones.

Just whining about his poor performance as a candidate.

He’s the worst loser ever.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

