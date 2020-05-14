Fox earned trust, support and votes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have worked in the Montana woods as an industrial forester/logging manager for over four decades. Three facts about working in the woods: your reputation is important, your word is everything and a handshake is a deal. That is why I support Attorney General Tim Fox to be our next governor.

I served in the Legislature concurrently as Fox served as attorney general. He lived up to his reputation, and his word was golden. He earned my trust, and has earned all our support and votes.

Notice that Fox doesn’t just say he has a plan; he posted his policies on forestry, water, outdoor rec, agriculture and education, along with a bunch more, for all of us to see. We’ve seen too many slick promises come out of Washington, D.C., that has been just talk — or campaign postcards. Fox laid his policy agenda out and is ready to implement it on Day One. His effectiveness was never better demonstrated than in Fox's knowledge and defense of the facts in his presentation at the recent candidate debates.

Montana needs an effective Republican as our next governor. Tim Fox will win in November.

Pat Connell,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0