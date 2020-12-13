Fox failed to show backbone

Dear Attorney General Tim Fox:

I am appalled that you have joined the ridiculous Texas lawsuit seeking to throw out legal votes from Pennsylvania, to benefit Donald Trump.

Shame on you. You do a disservice to all Montanans by joining other sycophantic Republicans in this endeavor. The idea that you would support the setting aside of results from a legal election — with not one shred of evidence of fraud — is unbelievable. You should be disbarred.

This action does terrible damage to our democracy, and I will not forget that you showed no backbone in resisting Donald Trump’s minions. You do not deserve to hold this or any other elected office.

Rosemary H. Leach,

Missoula

