Fox, Gianforte revealed loyalty

Congratulations to Montana Attorney General Tim Fox and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte for your support of the lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general attempting to overturn the recent presidential election. You have shown all Americans, not just Montanans, your willingness to overturn the will of the majority of your countrymen and disenfranchise millions of voters.

Though the lawsuit had no merit and was quickly rejected by a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court, your efforts further weakened our democratic institutions and continued to pit Americans against one another. It also allowed you to kiss the ring of the man who would be king and show your loyalty to him above all other people or principles.

Taken together with the other 17 attorneys general and 100-plus Republican lawmakers, you now resemble the lawmaking bodies of North Korea, China and the USSR that dutifully and fearfully rubber-stamp their leader’s every command. Don’t worry; history will never forget what you have done.

Peter Walther,

Missoula

