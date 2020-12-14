Our current Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is an embarrassment to the citizens of Montana for blindly following the radical Texas clowns who brought the frivolous election lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court. If Fox is a competent attorney why would he join a bunch of circus baboons who’ve lost over 40 legal cases attacking the presidential election other than to show his contempt for democracy. Or did Fox join the suit to just show off his legal bluster to the newly elected governor in the hopes of finding a position in the governor’s administration.
And where were the other Montana politicians when Fox was contemplating joining this group of extreme incompetents? Were they hiding under their beds doing their best to avoid the reality that Trump lost the election or were they hiding to avoid the wrath of Trump? It truly is a shame Montana has fallen into the political gutter that Texas politicians have lived in for years.
Keith Blount,
Butte
