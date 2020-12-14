 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fox is an embarrassment

Fox is an embarrassment

{{featured_button_text}}

Our current Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is an embarrassment to the citizens of Montana for blindly following the radical Texas clowns who brought the frivolous election lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court. If Fox is a competent attorney why would he join a bunch of circus baboons who’ve lost over 40 legal cases attacking the presidential election other than to show his contempt for democracy. Or did Fox join the suit to just show off his legal bluster to the newly elected governor in the hopes of finding a position in the governor’s administration.

And where were the other Montana politicians when Fox was contemplating joining this group of extreme incompetents? Were they hiding under their beds doing their best to avoid the reality that Trump lost the election or were they hiding to avoid the wrath of Trump? It truly is a shame Montana has fallen into the political gutter that Texas politicians have lived in for years.

Keith Blount,

Butte

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump's 'war' on COVID-19
Letters

Trump's 'war' on COVID-19

On Dec. 8, 1941, President Roosevelt declared war on Japan and told the world that the full power and might of the USA would be used to destro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News