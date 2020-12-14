Our current Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is an embarrassment to the citizens of Montana for blindly following the radical Texas clowns who brought the frivolous election lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court. If Fox is a competent attorney why would he join a bunch of circus baboons who’ve lost over 40 legal cases attacking the presidential election other than to show his contempt for democracy. Or did Fox join the suit to just show off his legal bluster to the newly elected governor in the hopes of finding a position in the governor’s administration.