Fox is best-qualified candidate for governor

Tim Fox is by far the best-qualified candidate for Montana governor.

He is a Montana native. He has served Montana since 1990. He has a law degree and a master’s degree in public administration. He has been our attorney general since 2012.

His Montana accomplishments are too long to list. In 2012, he was elected to the executive committee of the National Association of Attorneys General. He is now its president-elect. Fox set Montana track records in high school and college.

In 2016, Fox received a record number of Montana votes for his second term as attorney general, 40% more votes than Greg Gianforte, who lost his governor bid.

Gianforte is unelectable in 2020. He has zero experience in Montana government, law or public service. He has no plan to get Montanans back to work. He body-slammed a reporter half his size. He broke his promise to stay in Congress. He avoids governor candidate debates that would reveal the real Gianforte. He hides behind expensive political ads he hopes will steal the primary from Fox. Gianforte is not a team player. His actions threaten to elect a Democrat governor, again.

All Montanans should vote for Tim Fox for governor.

Edwin Berry,

Bigfork

