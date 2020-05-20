Fox is genuine, does what's right

Tim Fox is a genuine Montanan. He grew up in Hardin to eventually become the attorney general of the state of Montana.
If you ever meet Tim Fox in person, you will realize in short order that he is a proponent for the people of Montana. He happens to be a Republican, but doing what’s right is the most important to him.
I am proud to endorse him for governor of Montana.
Fred Fleming,
Missoula
