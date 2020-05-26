Fox is right choice for Montana governor

Tim Fox is the right choice for governor of Montana!

Tim Fox was born and raised in Hardin. He's not an outsider trying to buy your vote.

Tim Fox has the right temperament to be governor. Tim Fox will be fiscally responsible as governor and won't blow up our budget. Tim Fox will protect your Second Amendment rights and the rights of the unborn.

Please join me in voting for Tim Fox for governor of Montana.

Scott Reichner,

Kalispell

