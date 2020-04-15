Fox, Knokey have long history of building coalitions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a lifelong rancher, Main Street business owner, hunter/ angler, and veteran legislator who has served in both the Montana House and Senate, I ask Montanans to consider carefully when casting your votes in the upcoming primary elections.

With the U.S. Senate race now in play, we need candidates who have a track record of winning big races. Hands down, governor candidate Tim Fox is the one Republican with that track record.

Tim Fox and his running mate Jon Knokey have a long history of tapping into knowledge, and experience of business and community leaders, when building coalitions. Their Montana United initiative is shaping policy that makes sense to the people who make a living and enjoy a lifestyle that is uniquely Montana.

Tim Fox also understands what is important, because he is a Montanan, and he listens intently to we the people who live with the effects of the policy that’s created by our elected leaders. This is a mark of a true leader, and someone who has earned support to serve as Montana’s next governor.

I ask you vote for the team that makes Montana the real winner, Tim Fox and Jon Knokey.

Sen. Jeff Welborn,

Senate District 36,

Dillon

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1