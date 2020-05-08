Fox, Knokey have united strategies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is my pleasure to endorse Attorney General Tim Fox to be our next governor of Montana.

He was born, raised and educated in Montana. He has an exemplary record as Montana's attorney general for protecting the unborn, fighting and winning for our Second Amendment rights, and is unmatched in enforcing the rule of law and improving public safety.

The main reason for my endorsement of Tim as our next governor and Jon Knokey as lieutenant governor is their strategy papers. They include a multitude of different areas ranging from agriculture, education and infrastructure to tourism. These are not political sound bites or advertising slogans like you get from most politicians.

"Montana united: A strategic vision for the future" is a combination of hundreds and hundreds of Montanan's ideas along with Fox's own beliefs. I encourage everyone to check out these strategies to see what a state with Tim Fox as governor would look like.

Sen. Dan Salomon,

Senate District 47,

Ronan

