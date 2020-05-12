Fox leads with Montana values

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How much is Montana’s soul worth?

According to Greg Gianforte, so far it's worth about a buck a vote. But Montana’s soul is priceless and can’t be bought by a billionaire. Gianforte has purchased virtually every endorsement he has. His endorsers might forsake their credibility for the highest bidder, but Montanans don’t.

Tim Fox’s support is Montana made. Fox is a statesman who meets with all Montanans, anytime, anywhere. Gianforte hides behind his money, hoping to buy this election. Which candidate can your kids look up to? Tim Fox.

Join me in sending Gianforte home to play with his money, while Tim Fox leads the state with Montana values.

Tammi Fisher,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0