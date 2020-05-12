Fox leads with Montana values

Fox leads with Montana values

How much is Montana’s soul worth?

According to Greg Gianforte, so far it's worth about a buck a vote. But Montana’s soul is priceless and can’t be bought by a billionaire. Gianforte has purchased virtually every endorsement he has. His endorsers might forsake their credibility for the highest bidder, but Montanans don’t.

Tim Fox’s support is Montana made. Fox is a statesman who meets with all Montanans, anytime, anywhere. Gianforte hides behind his money, hoping to buy this election. Which candidate can your kids look up to? Tim Fox.

Join me in sending Gianforte home to play with his money, while Tim Fox leads the state with Montana values.

Tammi Fisher,

Kalispell

Catch the latest in Opinion

