Fox meddling with other states' votes

Fox meddling with other states' votes

Montana’s attorney general believes Montanans should be able to dictate to four other states how they conduct their elections. He thinks the U.S. Supreme Court should throw out citizens' votes because they did not vote for Donald Trump. Wow!

Who the hell does Tim Fox think he is? Folks in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia could give a tinker's damn what some yahoo from Montana thinks.

Trump lost! Lots of folks voted for the other guy. Most kids learn how to be good losers in T-ball; perhaps Trump and Fox need to learn something from those kids. In America we do not throw citizens' legal votes away because we do not like who they voted for.

Barbara Parker,

Missoula

